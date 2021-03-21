Scrappage policy: Steel companies gear up to recycle scrap

It’s not only auto companies that will gain from the new scrappage policy; steel companies including Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Liberty group are also gearing up to step up their capabilities for recycling steel scrap.

Steel produced through the recycled route entails lower carbon emissions, lower resource consumption, and lower energy utilisation.

Globally, the steel industry contributes 6-7 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions due to carbon as the primary reducing agent and fuel for steel production. Greenhouse gas emission of the Indian steel industry is about 2 to 2.8 tonnes of CO 2 per tonne of crude steel, against the global average of 1.8 tonnes. Producing steel using scrap can reduce the steel industry’s GHG emissions to below 0.5 tonne of CO 2 per tonnes of steel.

Tata Steel has already set up a scrap-based steel plant with an annual capacity of five lakh tonnes at Rohtak in Haryana. The company sources scrap by procuring old vehicles, obsolete household, construction and demolition remain, and industrial scrap.

Steel recycling

“Steel recycling through the EAF route is a global trend, and going forward, it would become imperative for India’s sustainable growth aspirations. India is spending around Rs 24,500 crore a year for steel scrap imports to meet the shortfall in domestic supply. The new scrappage policy would help steel players to become self-reliant in ferrous scrap by 2030,” said an industry expert.

Most of the developed countries have adopted scrap-based electric arc furnace routes for producing steel. India uses both electric arc furnace and induction furnace for scrap-based steel making.

The main CO 2 load in electric arc furnace-based steel production comes from the electricity used to melt the scrap. This can be reduced by using renewable power for producing electricity.

Currently, India generates 25 million tonnes of steel scrap and imports by about 6.5 mt a year.

Vehicle scrapping can generate about 70-75 per cent ferrous (steel) scrap, 6-8 per cent non-ferrous metal scrap, and remaining miscellaneous scraps of rubber and plastic.

The quality of the steel produced by recycling mode depends on the quality of scrap. Thevehicle scrapping policy’s announcement will be a blessing in disguise for the steel industry as India is completely import-dependent on coking coal and natural gas, said an analyst.

Sanjeev Gupta, Executive Chairman, Liberty Steel said in a recent interview that the group strategy globally is to recycle more, especially in countries where there is availability of scrap and move eventually use hydrogen as a source for steel making rather than using coal.