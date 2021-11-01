SEA members reduce edible oil prices

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Members of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) have decided to reduce prices of edible oils by ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per tonne keeping in mind the Diwali festivities.
SEA President Atul Chaturvedi said in a statement that though SEA members are saddled with high duty paid stocks, they are responding to the needs of consumers, and bringing down the prices. “Our members are also aligned to the proactive decisions of the government and have decided to further reduce prices of edible oils by ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per tonne keeping in mind the Diwali festivities,” he said.
During the last few months, prices of edible oils had skyrocketed and were showing no signs of moderation. With a view to provide comfort to consumers during festive times, the government drastically reduced import duties in the second week of October. This duty reduction has helped control runaway prices and is now reflected in the domestic wholesale bulk prices, he said.
The price of palmolein oil, which was at ₹ 127 a kg on October 10, came down to ₹119 a litre on October 30. The price of refined soya oil came down to ₹125 a litre on October 30 from ₹134 a litre on October 10. In the case of refined sunflower oil, the price came down to ₹128 a litre on October 30 from ₹142 a litre on October 10.
Also read: Edible oils: Govt hikes tariff value again
He said it is heartening to note that the domestic soyabean and groundnut crops are rebounding this year. Soya crop maybe closer to 120 lakh tonnes and groundnut crop maybe approximately 80 lakh tonnes. Harvesting and marketing is in full swing and putting pressure on the domestic oilseed and oil prices. Both are record crops and augur well for the consumers and will go a long way in reducing the dependence on imports which has reached almost 65 per cent of India's consumption.
Apart from good kharif oilseed crop, the sowing reports coming in for mustard are also bring cheer. The planting numbers could be at an all-time high and one should not be surprised if the magic number of 120 lakh tonnes is achieved if nothing unforeseen happens till the harvest time, he said.
All these developments as well as proactive actions taken by the government are bound to bring succour to our consumers during the ensuing festive and marriage season, he said.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...