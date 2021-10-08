Commodities

SEBI cracks down on Rapeseed-Mustard trading; bans new position from Friday

Suresh P Iyengar Mumbai | Updated on October 08, 2021

Only squaring of the existing position will be allowed in the RMseed contracts, says the regulator, without citing any reason for the ban.

After banning chana futures two months back, market regulator SEBI has cracked down on Rapeseed-Mustard trading on NCDEX by banning a new position in the contract from Friday.

Only squaring of the existing position will be allowed in the RMseed contracts, said both the exchange and SEBI in a circular without citing any reason for the ban.

SEBI has also banned the launch of new futures or options contracts in RM seed till further notice.

The adverse action will further drain down liquidity in the exchange, said an analyst.

With the futures trading on the exchange fast becoming benchmark for spot markets, the government aims to curtail the spike in agriculture commodity prices by speculative trades, particularly with inflation on the boil, he added.

In August, SEBI banned launching a new futures contract in Chana as a precautionary measure to avert a sharp rise in prices.

Published on October 08, 2021

NCDEX
SEBI
oilseeds and edible oil
