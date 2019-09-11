Commodities

SEBI extends NCCL licence for three years

Updated on September 11, 2019 Published on September 11, 2019

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has renewed the licence of National Commodity Clearing Ltd (NCCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) for three years.

NCCL was granted recognition to act as a Clearing Corporation for one year commencing September 10 last year and started operation on September 27. SEBISebi has now renewed its recognition till September 9, 2022. NCCL will continue providing secure counter party risk management and will guarantee settlement of trades executed on NCDEX trading platform.

Rajiv Relhan, Managing Director, NCCL said its well defined operating standards and robust technology provides efficient, compliant and customer centric clearing services which can cater to any segment in the financial market.

