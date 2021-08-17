SEBI levies more penalty on repeated delivery defaulters

Market regulator SEBI has levied an additional penalty of three per cent on repeated delivery defaults of investors.

SEBI has defined repeated default as a buyer or seller fails to meet their delivery obligation three times or more during a six months period on a rolling basis, a circular said on Tuesday.

The circular will come into effect from September 17, it added.

The penalty levied will be transferred to Settlement Guarantee Fund of the Clearing Corporation. It is felt that there is a need to put in place a suitable deterrent mechanism to address instances of repeated delivery defaults. This is expected to further strengthen the delivery mechanism and ensure market integrity, said SEBI.

In March, the regulator had fixed a penalty of 4 per cent of the settlement price plus replacement cost on delivery default in agricultural commodities sellers.

While in non-agricultural commodities, the penalty for delivery default by sellers will be at 3 per cent of settlement price plus replacement cost.

In agricultural and non-agricultural commodities, the provisions for levy of penalty on delivery default by buyer the Clearing Corporation will review the loss incurred by the seller, at its sole discretion, and accordingly, levy penalty on the defaulting buyer. However, such penalty shall be within the overall cap of delivery margins collected by the Clearing corporation from such defaulting buyer, it had said.