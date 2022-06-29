hamburger

Commodities

SEBI permits FPIs to participate in exchange-traded commodity derivatives market

PTI | Mumbai, June 29 | Updated on: Jun 29, 2022
At its board meeting, the watchdog also cleared amendments to regulations regarding mutual funds

Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday allowed Foreign Portfolio Investors to participate in the exchange-traded commodity derivatives market.

At its board meeting, the watchdog also cleared amendments to regulations governing mutual funds and portfolio managers.

According to a statement, the board has approved SEBI Annual Report: 2021-22. The report will be submitted to the central government.

Published on June 29, 2022
SEBI
