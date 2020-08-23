SEBI wants holistic BIS norms for gold refiners

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Capital and commodity market regulator SEBI has urged Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to come out with LBMA-like norms for refiners producing India-refined gold and exchange-accredited gold refiners.
NSE has recently approved a few Indian refiners recycling domestic gold as per BIS standard for delivery on the exchange platform starting September 1.
SK Mohanty, Whole-time Director, SEBI, said BIS should come out with a comprehensive set of rules which can be mandatorily followed by exchanges and refiners over and above their mutual agreed terms.
Currently, he said India gold delivery standard of BIS is heavily loaded on technical parameters. The new BIS norms should be something like that of London Bullion Metal Association including governance features such as networth of refinery, operation standard, minimum quantity of production and KYC norms, he said.
If BIS lays down such norms, then SEBI can instruct all exchanges to comply with it. This will boost investors’ confidence in gold being delivered on the exchange platform, he said.
Mohanty said non-LBMA accredited refiners in India command a market share of 50-55 per cent, which makes it clear that there is a market for India refined non-LBMA gold.
A day will come when people will adopt BIS bars and gradually India’s dependence on imported LBMA bars will decrease. Banks in China have made Shanghai gold a success story because they were mandated to buy and sell gold through Shanghai Gold Exchange. “Even though it is not mandated in India we can encourage banks to deal with gold through the exchange platform,” he said.
“We need a perception change across the value chain and it can happen by ensuring credibility, changing perception and good governance will India refined gold a success,” he added.
Going forward, SEBI would like to have Indian standard for base metal, ferrous and non-ferrous, he said.
Vikram Limaye, Managing Director, NSE, pointed that the development will lead to greater organised trade, formalisation and recognition that the refiners in the country are capable of producing world class bullion bars, he said.
While India has been the consuming hub for refined gold, the origins of the bars, however, are from Switzerland, Dubai, Turkey or South Africa, he said.
Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, World Gold Council, said the decision of NSE to allow delivery of India refined gold on its platform poses huge responsibility on all refiners and stakeholders to ensure not only good governance across value chain but also make sure it is known to the world.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...