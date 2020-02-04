Selling pressure drags chana

Enthusiastic crop report and rise in selling pressure dragged chana prices in Indore mandis with chana (kanta) declining to ₹4,050-4,075 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹4,000 and chana (vishal) at ₹3,900-4,000 a quintal respectively.

Chana dal ruled steady with chana dal (average) at ₹ 4,950-5,050, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,150-5,250, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,350-5,450 a quintal. Dollar chana also traded low at ₹5,200-5,500 a quintal.