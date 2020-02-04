Commodities

Selling pressure drags chana

Indore | Updated on February 04, 2020 Published on February 04, 2020

Enthusiastic crop report and rise in selling pressure dragged chana prices in Indore mandis with chana (kanta) declining to ₹4,050-4,075 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹4,000 and chana (vishal) at ₹3,900-4,000 a quintal respectively.

Chana dal ruled steady with chana dal (average) at ₹ 4,950-5,050, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,150-5,250, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,350-5,450 a quintal. Dollar chana also traded low at ₹5,200-5,500 a quintal.. Our Correspondent

Published on February 04, 2020
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sugar rules flat