Sentiment turns positive in sugar

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on October 02, 2019 Published on October 02, 2019

Sentiment in the sugar market turned positive on Wednesday, tracking firm mill tender and naka rates on the back of higher volumes. On Tuesday , 22-24 mills sold 68,000-70,000 bags at ₹3,130-3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,250-3,390 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,262-3,412and M-grade ₹3,412-3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,220-3,360 and M-grade ₹3,390-3,530.

