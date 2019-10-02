Sentiment turns positive in sugar

Sentiment in the sugar market turned positive on Wednesday, tracking firm mill tender and naka rates on the back of higher volumes. On Tuesday , 22-24 mills sold 68,000-70,000 bags at ₹3,130-3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,250-3,390 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,262-3,412and M-grade ₹3,412-3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,220-3,360 and M-grade ₹3,390-3,530.