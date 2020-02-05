There was a sharp fall in turmeric arrivals on Tuesday. “In the past few days, there was a decrease in old turmeric arrivals. Farmers have limited stocks with them and brought only 1,352 bags of old turmeric for sale. There was no drastic decrease in price, but farmers feel the current prices are not remunerative. And, 148 bags of new Mysore-8 variety turmeric arrived and were sold,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, new turmeric was sold at ₹5,455-6,522 a quintal of finger turmeric and root variety was sold at ₹4,275-5,800. The old finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,962-6,388 and root variety at ₹4,309-5,888. Of the total arrival of 939 bags, 454 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, old turmeric was sold at ₹4,689-6,299 and root variety at ₹4,710-5,869. Of 191 bags that arrived, 123 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399-6,699 and root variety at ₹4,899-6,099. Of 417 bags kept for sale, 364 bags were sold.