Shell India, Ohmium to join hands for green hydrogen projects

Shell India has picked up Ohmium International to partner with for green hydrogen projects, it is reliably learnt. The US-headquartered Ohmium International, is India’s only manufacturer of electrolysers (equipment that split water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity); it has its factory in Bengaluru.

It is learnt that both parties will jointly work towards building green hydrogen projects, sources said. Simply put, Shell will use Ohmium’s electrolysers, customised to its needs, for producing green hydrogen.

Rasool Aghatehrani, Ohmium’s Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, told Business Line that it’s electrolysers have “very flexible features”. Based on the market segment and the project specifics, the features could potentially create optimisation opportunities (or savings), or even potentially additional revenues, he said.

Shell and Ohmium would set up joint working groups to do a techno-commercial analysis for bringing down the total cost of ownership.

Ohmium’s electrolysers are based on ‘Proton Exchange Membrane’, or PEM technology, and are modular. The company has been promoted by a US-based investment vehicle Fenice Investment Group, which was created by a group of investors many of whom were associated with the solar energy company, SunEdison.

Ohmium is very active in India, where it has its only manufacturing facility. It has exported some electrolysers back to the US. In July, Ohmium entered into an MoU, similar to the one with Shell India, to jointly develop green hydrogen projects in Spain and Portugal. In India, Ohmium has announced partnerships with Hero Future Energies, a renewable energy company, for 1 GW of green hydrogen projects and, more recently with on-site gas production systems manufacturer, Spirare, for green hydrogen.

Hydrogen hubs

It is learnt that Shell India intends to set up ‘integrated hydrogen hubs’ to serve both the industry and heavy-duty transport. It sees the MoU with Ohmium as a step in this direction.