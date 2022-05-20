Showcasing copper through the eyes of Sterlite

Highlighting the importance of copper, Sterlite Copper on Friday launched a Coffee Table Book showcasing the metal’s origins and its definite role in shaping the modern world. The book was launched at the SICCI CXO Conclave.

The 70-page book tilted Hi I’M COPPER was unveiled by Mayur Karmakar, Managing Director, International Copper Association India and A Sumathi, Chief Operating Officer, Sterlite Copper.

The book traverses the entire journey of copper from its discovery in 9000 BC in an Egyptian river to the current times, focusing on its integral role in creating the modern world as we know it today. The book also traces the life cycle of the metal and covers the entire gamut of its industrial and sectoral usage spanning power, defence, automobiles, healthcare, FMCG among others.

Sumathi said that the book aims to essay the journey of Copper and Sterlite’s smelting story. Over the last 25 years, Sterlite Copper has leveraged technology to upgrade its processes and benchmarked practices to global standards in terms of energy efficiency, copper recovery, effluent treatment while being sensitive to corporate ethos of ESG standards.

The book highlights how Sterlite Copper, which began with a 100 KTPA Smelter in 1996, went on to become the largest supplier of copper in India, meeting over one-third of the country’s copper demand by 2018. It also brings out the economic benefits of the Thoothukudi plant in Tamil Nadu.

Sumathi said that “Sterlite has created direct employment for 4,000 people and impacted more than 20,000 people engaged in various supplier and customer units. Through the book, we want everyone to become aware about the journey and importance of copper and Sterlite, which together contributed immensely to the overall economy, not just at a national level, but also at a State and District level.”

Even the by-products of the copper smelting like sulphuric acid, phosphoric acid, gypsum and copper slag act as critical input for a number of important industries. While sulphuric acid is the primary raw material for chemical and fertiliser, gypsum is a key ingredient for cement production, the book said.

Karmakar said, “Copper is the third-most-essential metal in the world, contributing to the environmental and socio-economic development across the globe. The demand for the crucial metal, which is a key input for multiple sectors, is expected to further raise sustainable growth in the post-pandemic scenario.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on April 9, 2018, refused to grant the consent to operate citing environmental concerns. In May, it ordered closure of the plant permanently after 13 anti-Sterlite protestors were killed in police firing on May 22 that year. The matter is now in the Courts.