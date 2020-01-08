Significant rise in Coonoor tea auction volume

A volume of 16.78 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 2 for the current calendar of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.

This is as much as 1.08 lakh kg more than the volume offered in the first sale for 2020.

Of the 16.78 lakh kg offered, as much as 15.34 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.44 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 94,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 10.52 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 50,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.82 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 11.46 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.32 lakh kg, Dust grades.