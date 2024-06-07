Silver price on Friday fell ₹154 to ₹93,662 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery declined ₹154 or 0.16 per cent to ₹93,662 per kg in a business turnover of 23,617 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.05 per cent lower at $31.35 per ounce in New York.