Slack demand keeps sugar steady

Sugar market ruled steady as bulk and retail demand remained subdued due to Holi. There were no change in spot, naka and mill rates. Arrivals and local dispatches remained at par at 60-62 truck loads and local dispatches were at the same level. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,232-3,322 and M-grade ₹3,356-3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,205-3,245 and M- grade ₹3,255-3,415.