Commodities

Slack demand keeps sugar steady

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on March 09, 2020 Published on March 09, 2020

Sugar market ruled steady as bulk and retail demand remained subdued due to Holi. There were no change in spot, naka and mill rates. Arrivals and local dispatches remained at par at 60-62 truck loads and local dispatches were at the same level. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,232-3,322 and M-grade ₹3,356-3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,205-3,245 and M- grade ₹3,255-3,415.

Published on March 09, 2020
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IEA sees Covid-19 destroying global oil demand growth