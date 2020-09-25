Slack sales ground turmeric

Lower arrivals and slack demand have impacted the sales of turmeric this month at the markets in Erode.

“Usually during the second season in September and October good number of turmeric will be purchased by traders. But this year, the arrivals and sales of turmeric were low. Many exporters concentrate on Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh turmeric and this year negligible number of turmeric bags were purchased by some exporters at Erode,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

On Friday, 3,223 bags arrived for sale and the buyers purchased 2,045 bags (roughly 65 per cent). Almost all the arrivals were of medium variety and the traders procured good quality among the arrivals.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,317-6,569 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,569-5,737. Of the arrival of 1,375 bags, only 421 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger variety went for ₹4,750-6,031 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,639-5,869. Of the arrival of 1,120 bags, 988 were traded.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,953-6,099 a quintal, root variety fetched ₹4,700-5,715. Of the 614 bags placed for sale, 532 were sold.

At the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,128-5,663 a quintal, root variety fetched ₹4,611-5,559. 104 bags were sold as against an arrival of 114 bags.