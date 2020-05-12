Amidst rising temperature and weak physical demand, sluggish trend in chana continued with its prices today being quoted at ₹ 4,100-₹4,125 a quintal. Chana dal also quoted lower on weak demand. Chana dal ((medium) ₹being quoted at ₹5,100-₹5,200, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,300-₹5,400 a quintal. Dollar chana also traded lower on weak domestic and export demand with its prices being quoted at ₹5,000-₹5,200 a quintal.

In container, dollar chana (42/42 count) was quoted at ₹6,400-₹6,450, dollar chana (44/46 count) fetched ₹6,250-₹6,350, while dollar chana (58/60) was quoted at ₹5,200-₹5,250 a quintal respectively.