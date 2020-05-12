Commodities

Sluggish trend in chana

Indore | Updated on May 12, 2020 Published on May 12, 2020

Amidst rising temperature and weak physical demand, sluggish trend in chana continued with its prices today being quoted at ₹ 4,100-₹4,125 a quintal. Chana dal also quoted lower on weak demand. Chana dal ((medium) ₹being quoted at ₹5,100-₹5,200, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,300-₹5,400 a quintal. Dollar chana also traded lower on weak domestic and export demand with its prices being quoted at ₹5,000-₹5,200 a quintal.

In container, dollar chana (42/42 count) was quoted at ₹6,400-₹6,450, dollar chana (44/46 count) fetched ₹6,250-₹6,350, while dollar chana (58/60) was quoted at ₹5,200-₹5,250 a quintal respectively.

Published on May 12, 2020
Indore
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
MCX negative crude oil pricing: Rajasthan High Court seeks Centre’s response on petition