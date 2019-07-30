Sluggish trend in pulses continues

Sluggish trend in pulse seeds and pulses continued on weak physical demand. On Wednesday, tur (Maharashtra)was quoted at ₹5,950, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹5,000-5,400. Tur dal ruled stable with tur dal (sawa no.) quoted at ₹7,100-7,200 a quintal, tur dal (full) at ₹7,300-7,400, while tur marka was quoted at ₹7,900-8,000. Similarly moong (bold)quoted at ₹5,600-5,800, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,000-5,200. 800.