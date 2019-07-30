Commodities

Sluggish trend in pulses continues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on July 30, 2019 Published on July 30, 2019

Sluggish trend in pulse seeds and pulses continued on weak physical demand. On Wednesday, tur (Maharashtra)was quoted at ₹5,950, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹5,000-5,400. Tur dal ruled stable with tur dal (sawa no.) quoted at ₹7,100-7,200 a quintal, tur dal (full) at ₹7,300-7,400, while tur marka was quoted at ₹7,900-8,000. Similarly moong (bold)quoted at ₹5,600-5,800, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,000-5,200. 800.

Published on July 30, 2019
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spot rubber ends weak