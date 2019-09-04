Commodities

Sluggish trend in pulses continues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on September 04, 2019 Published on September 04, 2019

Sluggish trend in pulses and pulse seeds continued on weak physical demand with tur (Maharashtra)quoted at ₹5,700-5,750 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹5,000-5,300.Tur dal (sawa no.) declined to ₹6,900-7,000, tur dal (bold) at ₹7,100-7,200, while tur marka ruled at ₹7,800- 7,900. Moong (bold)declinedto ₹5,700- 5,800, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,300. Moong dal(medium) quoted at ₹7,200-7,300, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,400-7,600, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,800-7,900 a quintal.

