Sluggish trend in pulses continues

The sluggish trend in pulses and pulse seeds continued on Friday due to weak physical demand. Masur (bold) was quoted at ₹4,000 a quintal, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹3,700. Masur dal (medium) quoted at ₹5,150-₹5,250, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,350-₹5,450. Moong dal(medium)quoted at ₹7,200-₹7,300, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,500-₹7,600, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,700-₹7,800 a quintal.