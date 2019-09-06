Commodities

Sluggish trend in pulses continues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 06, 2019

The sluggish trend in pulses and pulse seeds continued on Friday due to weak physical demand. Masur (bold) was quoted at ₹4,000 a quintal, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹3,700. Masur dal (medium) quoted at ₹5,150-₹5,250, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,350-₹5,450. Moong dal(medium)quoted at ₹7,200-₹7,300, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,500-₹7,600, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,700-₹7,800 a quintal.

pulses (commodity)
