Sluggish trend in pulses continues

Sluggish trend in pulses and pulse seeds continued in Indore mandis on weak physical demand, with masur (bold) declining to ₹4,450 a quintal, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,200. Masur dal (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-5,600, while masur dal (bold) was quoted at ₹5,700-5,800 a quintal. Moong and urad ruled steady, with moong (bold) being quoted at ₹7,500-7,800 a quintal.