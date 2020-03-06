Commodities

Sluggish trend in pulses continues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on March 06, 2020 Published on March 06, 2020

Sluggish trend in pulses and pulse seeds continued in Indore mandis on weak physical demand, with masur (bold) declining to ₹4,450 a quintal, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,200. Masur dal (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-5,600, while masur dal (bold) was quoted at ₹5,700-5,800 a quintal. Moong and urad ruled steady, with moong (bold) being quoted at ₹7,500-7,800 a quintal.

Published on March 06, 2020
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spot rubber finishes lower