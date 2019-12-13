Commodities

Sluggish trend in pulses

Updated on December 13, 2019

Sluggish trend in pulses and pulse seeds continued on weak physical demand with masur (bold) being quoted at ₹4,425 a quintal, while masur (medium) ruled at ₹4,100. Masur dal (medium) was quoted at ₹5,250-5,350, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,450-5,550. Urad (bold) declined to ₹7,700-8,000, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-6,200. Urad dal (medium) was quoted at ₹8,500-8,600, urad dal (bold) at ₹8,800-8,900, and urad moongar ruled at ₹1,101-1,102.

Published on December 13, 2019
