Sluggish trend in pulses and pulse seeds continued on weak physical demand with masur (bold) being quoted at ₹4,425 a quintal, while masur (medium) ruled at ₹4,100. Masur dal (medium) was quoted at ₹5,250-5,350, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,450-5,550. Urad (bold) declined to ₹7,700-8,000, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-6,200. Urad dal (medium) was quoted at ₹8,500-8,600, urad dal (bold) at ₹8,800-8,900, and urad moongar ruled at ₹1,101-1,102.