Pulses see sluggish trend

Our Correspondant Indore | Updated on January 29, 2020 Published on January 29, 2020

 

Sluggish trend in pulse seeds and pulses continued on weak physical demand with tur Maharashtra (new) being quoted at ₹4,900-4,950, while tur Madhya Pradesh (new) ruled at ₹4,200-4,600. Tur dal (sawa no.) was quoted at ₹6,500-6,600, tur dal (full) at ₹6,900-7,000, and tur marka was quoted at ₹7,300-7,400 a quintal . Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹7,700-7,900, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500-6,800. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹8,900-9,000.

 

