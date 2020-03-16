Commodities

Sluggish trend in soya oil

March 16, 2020

Sluggish trend in soya oil and soyabean continued on weak global cues and physical demand with soya refined declining to ₹765-770 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹720-25 for 10 kg. Soyabean tradedat ₹3,550 a quintal. Plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted at ₹3,500-3,550 . In futures, soyabean witnessed lower circuit with its March and April contacts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,332 and ₹3,298.

