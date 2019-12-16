Commodities

Slump in turmeric arrivals

December 16, 2019

There was a slump in turmeric arrivals at Erode markets on Monday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,899-7,444 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,899-6,291. Of the arrival of 825 bags of turmeric, 584 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,661-6,589 and the root variety at ₹4,729-6,139. All the 315 bags kept for sale were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,174-6,860 and root variety at ₹5,712-6,412. Of the 229 bags kept for sale, 169 bags were sold.

