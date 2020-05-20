Smuggled Vietnam pepper impacts demand

The availability of smuggled Vietnam pepper from Myanmar and Nepal has curtailed the demand in Jharkhand and Bihar markets.

Traders are slow in procuring from the domestic market, as they can source the imported stuff at lower prices with hardly any GST in cash and carry mode. Vietnam pepper is priced at ₹150 a kg, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

Quoting statistics from Vietnam Pepper Association for January-April 2020, he said Myanmar imported 4,000 tonnes of pepper from Vietnam as against 771 tonnes in the corresponding period last year. Likewise, Nepal imported 4,000 tonnes (2,300 tonnes).

China is the biggest importer with 23,250 tonnes (25,000 tonnes).

Meanwhile, the Kochi market witnessed a surge in arrivals at 48 tonnes which pulled down the prices by ₹1 per kg at ₹305 for ungarbled varieties. MG1 garbled varieties were at ₹325.