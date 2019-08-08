Soya dips on poor demand

Despite improved global cues, the majority of oils and oil seeds traded low on weak physical demand with soya refined being quoted at ₹740-42 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹705-710. Palm oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹638, while cotton oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹752 for 10 kg and groundnut oil at ₹1,100 for 10 kg respectively. Mustard seeds ruled stable at ₹3,550, while raida was quoted at ₹3,450. In futures also, mustard seeds were quoted lower with its August and September contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,869 and ₹3,904.