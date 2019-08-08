Commodities

Soya dips on poor demand

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on August 08, 2019 Published on August 08, 2019

Despite improved global cues, the majority of oils and oil seeds traded low on weak physical demand with soya refined being quoted at ₹740-42 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹705-710. Palm oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹638, while cotton oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹752 for 10 kg and groundnut oil at ₹1,100 for 10 kg respectively. Mustard seeds ruled stable at ₹3,550, while raida was quoted at ₹3,450. In futures also, mustard seeds were quoted lower with its August and September contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,869 and ₹3,904.

oilseeds and edible oil
soyabean
