Soya oil dips on weak cues

Barring groundnut oil, the majority of oils and oil seeds traded low on weak global cues, physical demand and coronavirus scare, with soya refined being quoted at ₹785 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹735-40. Palm oil (Indore) ruled at ₹775 and cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹718, while cotton oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹770 for 10 kg. Groundnut oil was quoted higher at ₹1,230-1,250 for 10 kg.