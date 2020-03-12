Commodities

Soya oil dips on weak cues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on March 12, 2020 Published on March 12, 2020

Barring groundnut oil, the majority of oils and oil seeds traded low on weak global cues, physical demand and coronavirus scare, with soya refined being quoted at ₹785 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹735-40. Palm oil (Indore) ruled at ₹775 and cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹718, while cotton oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹770 for 10 kg. Groundnut oil was quoted higher at ₹1,230-1,250 for 10 kg.

Published on March 12, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sugar rules weak