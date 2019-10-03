Commodities

Soya oil down on weak demand

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 03, 2019

Oils traded low at Indore’s mandis on weak physical demand and global cues with soya refined quoted at ₹758-60 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹715-20. Palm oil (Indore) quoted at ₹671-72, cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹755, while groundnut oil ruled at ₹1,040-60 for 10 kg. In the futures segment, however, mustard seeds traded higher with the October and November contracts on the NCDEX closing at ₹3,991 and ₹4,070, respectively.

Published on October 03, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil merchants seek higher price for copra