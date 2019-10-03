Soya oil down on weak demand

Oils traded low at Indore’s mandis on weak physical demand and global cues with soya refined quoted at ₹758-60 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹715-20. Palm oil (Indore) quoted at ₹671-72, cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹755, while groundnut oil ruled at ₹1,040-60 for 10 kg. In the futures segment, however, mustard seeds traded higher with the October and November contracts on the NCDEX closing at ₹3,991 and ₹4,070, respectively.