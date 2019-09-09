Commodities

Soya oil falls on weak demand

In the absence of global cues and with weak physical demand, soya oil traded low with soya refined declining to ₹740 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹700-705 for 10 kg. Soyabean on the other hand, was quoted higher at₹3,750-3,775 a quintal amid weak arrivals. Plant deliveries of soyabean ruled at ₹3,825. In the futures segment, soyabean traded high on improved buying support, with its September and October contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,732 and ₹3,576. Soya DOC was quoted at ₹31,000 a tonne on scattered domestic demand.

