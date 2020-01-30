Commodities

Soya oil remains sluggish

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on January 30, 2020 Published on January 30, 2020

Sluggish trend in oil and oilseeds continued on weak global cues and physical demand with soya refined declining to ₹875-80 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹840. Palm oil (Indore) declined to ₹890 for 10 kg, cotton oil (Gujarat) to ₹800, while cotton oil (Indore) declined to ₹840-850 for 10 kg. Groundnut oil ruled flat at ₹1,130-40 for 10 kg . Plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line quoted lower at ₹4,495-4,500.

Published on January 30, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil
