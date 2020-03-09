Commodities

Soya oil slips on bearish cues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on March 09, 2020 Published on March 09, 2020

Sluggish trend in soya oil and soyabean continued at the mandis in Indore on weak global cues and slack demand. Soya refined was being quoted at ₹790-795 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹740-45 for 10 kg. Soyabean traded low at ₹3,700 a quintal, while plant deliveries went for ₹3,750. Soyameal was steady at ₹31,000 a tonne on subdued domestic demand.

