Soya oils slips on weak demand

Amid weak physical demand, a majority of oils and oil seeds in Indore mandis traded low, with soya refined quoted at ₹755-58 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹710-15. Palm oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹675, cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹750, while groundnut oil (Indore) ruled at ₹1,000 for 10 kg respectively. Mustard seeds quoted at ₹3,650 a quintal, while raida ruled at ₹3,500. In futures, however, mustard seeds traded higher with its October and November contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹4,064 and ₹4,110 a quintal respectively.