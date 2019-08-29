Commodities

Soya prices stable

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on August 29, 2019 Published on August 29, 2019

The majority of oils ruled stable on weak global cues and slack demand, with soya refined being quoted at ₹755-57 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹718-720. Palm oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹662, cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹755-58, while groundnut oil was quoted at ₹1,130 for 10 kg respectively.In futures, mustard seeds were quoted lower with its September and October contracts on the NCDEX closing at ₹3,914 and ₹3,998.

Published on August 29, 2019
oilseeds and edible oil
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BSE inks pact with Steel Users Federation of India for steel futures