Soya prices stable

The majority of oils ruled stable on weak global cues and slack demand, with soya refined being quoted at ₹755-57 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹718-720. Palm oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹662, cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹755-58, while groundnut oil was quoted at ₹1,130 for 10 kg respectively.In futures, mustard seeds were quoted lower with its September and October contracts on the NCDEX closing at ₹3,914 and ₹3,998.