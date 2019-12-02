Commodities

Soya rally continues on global cues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

The rally in soya oil continued on strong foreign support and absence of soya seeds with crushers. On Monday, soya refined in Indore mandis rose to ₹815-816 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹780-85 for 10 kg. Soyabean ruled at ₹3,800-4,000 a quintal, while plant deliveries of soyabean quoted at ₹4,000-4,025 a quintal.

