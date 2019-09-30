Soya rises despite new crop arrivals

Even as new crop has started hitting local mandis, soyabean continued to trade higher at the mandis in Indore with its prices at ₹4,150-4,200 a quintal. Similarly, plant deliveries, too, were higher at ₹4,200. According to Sanjay Agrawal, a local trader, the ongoing rally in soyabean may end once arrival of new crop gathers momentum. Soya oil ruled stable at ₹756-758 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹715-720. Soyameal fetched ₹34,500-35,000 a tonne.