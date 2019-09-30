Commodities

Soya rises despite new crop arrivals

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on September 30, 2019

Even as new crop has started hitting local mandis, soyabean continued to trade higher at the mandis in Indore with its prices at ₹4,150-4,200 a quintal. Similarly, plant deliveries, too, were higher at ₹4,200. According to Sanjay Agrawal, a local trader, the ongoing rally in soyabean may end once arrival of new crop gathers momentum. Soya oil ruled stable at ₹756-758 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹715-720. Soyameal fetched ₹34,500-35,000 a tonne.

