Soya up on improved global cues

Despite weak physical demand, soy oil edged marginally higher on improved global cues with soya refined oil quoted at ₹737-38 for 10 kg, while soy solvent ruled at ₹690-95 for 10 kg. Soyabean ruled stable at ₹3,550-3,600 a quintal. Soyabean future on the other hand showed a mixed trend with its July and August contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,610 and ₹3,651 . Plant deliveries of soybean were also quoted higher at ₹3,700-3,725 . Amid subdued domestic demand, soya DOC remained stable at ₹30,000 a tonne.