Soyabean, oil in bear grip

The sluggish trend in soya oil and soyabean continued at the mandis in Indore on weak global cues and slack demand. Soya refined declined to ₹750-55 for 10 kg (down ₹10), while soya solvent ruled at ₹715-20. Soyabean also traded low at ₹3,650-75 a quintal, while plant deliveries were at ₹3,700-3,725 a quintal. Soyameal fetched ₹31,000 a tonne on weak domestic demand.

