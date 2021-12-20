Soyabean plunges on NCDEX as SEBI bans futures and options trade

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Soyabean futures declined sharply on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) during the Monday afternoon trading following market regulator SEBI to ban futures and options trading in soyabean and six other agriculture commodities.
January soyabean futures were trading at ₹6,020 on NCDEX on Monday afternoon against the previous close of ₹6,279, down by 4.12 per cent.
On Monday, SEBI banned futures and options trading in seven agriculture commodities, including mustard seed, soyabean and its derivatives, and crude palm oil (CPO) for a period of one year.
On NCDEX, the December refined soyabean oil futures were trading at ₹1,182 on Monday afternoon against the previous close of ₹1,190, down by 0.69 per cent.
December mustard seed futures were lower by 1.08 per cent on Monday afternoon. The December mustard seed contracts were trading at ₹7,850 on NCDEX as against the previous close of ₹7,936.
However, the April turmeric (unpolished) futures were trading at ₹9254 on NCDEX on Monday afternoon against the previous close of ₹9,162, up by 1 per cent.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,198 against the previous close of ₹5,398, down by 3.71 per cent, on Monday afternoon.
This followed the weakness in the global market. The global market players were worried about the future demand for fuel following the spread of omicron variant of corona virus in different countries. They felt that such a situation could lead to restrictions and lockdown in many parts of the world. On Sunday, The Netherlands imposed a nationwide lockdown. Many European nations are also looking at increasing restrictions during the Christmas and New Year celebrations to avoid the spread of the virus.
February Brent oil futures were trading at $71.16, down by 3.21 per cent; and the January crude oil futures on WTI were trading at $68.14, down by 3.84 per cent.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...