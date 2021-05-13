Soyabean seen driving global oilseed, edible oils production higher next season

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Global oilseeds output is projected to increase five per cent next season (September 2021-August 2020) mainly from a growth in soyabean production in the United States and South America, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Global soyabean production, in particular, is projected to increase 23 million tonnes (mt) or six per cent to 386 mt. India’s soyabean output is expected to increase 750,000 tonnes to 11.2 mt compared with 10.45 mt this season.
“Given the prevailing prices for soyabean in the global and domestic markets, farmers in India will expand coverage in oilseeds, particularly soyabean,” said BV Mehta, Executive Director, Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA).
On Wednesday, the most active soyabean futures contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) increased to a nine-year-high of $16.29 a bushel (₹44,050 a tonne ) as the market was worried over tight supplies.
The USDA report, however, had an impact on the domestic futures as soyabean June, July and August futures dropped nearly one per cent. June futures were last quoted at ₹7,465 a quintal on the NCDEX. Spot prices at Indore were quoted at ₹7,875 a quintal on Wednesday, according to NCDEX data.
“Area under other oilseeds such as groundnut will also increase. We see the coverage of oilseed increasing during kharif as well as rabi sowing,” Mehta said.
The USDA said that barring groundnut and cottonseed, all other oilseeds production could rise to a decade’s high.
Oilseeds consumption is expected to increase three per cent, the strongest annual rise since 2019-20 mainly led by consumption in China, which is rebuilding its pork sector that was hit by African swine fever in 2019.
The consumption is seen higher notwithstanding the surge in the prices of oilseeds over the last couple of months.
The USDA said that China would be the main driver of oilseeds trade, too. As a result, ending stocks would only be marginally higher than the current season. Beijing is also expected to drive oilmeal demand, mainly through offtake of protein meals.
In view of the higher oilseeds production, global vegetable oils output is expected to increase four per cent driven by palm, sunflower and soyabean oils. Consumption of vegetable oils for food is projected to expand four per cent through sunflower and olive oils, while industrial offtake could increase two per cent.
The USDA said that growth in soyabean production could be limited to the US and South America, particularly Brazil. Two-thirds of the gain in soyabean output would be contributed by the US and Brazil as coverage of the crop in these two nations is expected to expand in view of prices topping the peak seen in 2014.
China, on the other hand, will contribute 60 per cent of the global soyabean trade, while soyabean meal offtake would rise three per cent. China will make up 50 per cent of this, the US agency said.
India’s soyameal exports could top 1.7 mt, lower than this season but near a five-year average. Its soya oil imports are expected to be steady at 3.7 mt. Oil imports would be tempered by higher domestic production and surging prices.
As regards India, the USDA forecasts higher sunflower production at 1.88 lakh tonnes (lt), besides steady cottonseed (12.31 mt) and rapeseed/mustard (8.5 mt) output. Groundnut production could be lower at six mt with total oilseed production projected at 39.01 mt, marginally higher than this season’s 38.91 mt.
Oilmeal consumption has been pegged at 16.88 mt (16.27 mt this season), while protein meal consumption is seen at 14.46 mt (13.94 mt). Oil use in food consumption is expected to increase a tad to 21.98 mt (21.71 mt).
Overall, domestic edible oil consumption is projected at 22.77 mt (22.44 mt). This will also see edible oil imports rising marginally to 14.74 mt next season (14.57 mt), the USDA said.
The agency has projected total oilseeds production at 632.23 mt. This will help in production of 62.47 mt of soybean oil.
Palm oil output is forecast at 76.37 mt with India likely to import 8.7 mt of it. Rapeseed production is seen at 73.21 mt, sunflower at 21.15 mt and minor vegetable oils at 3.2 mt.
As regards ending stocks, copra is seen dropping to 0.04 mt (0.05 mt this season) as also groundnut at 4.03 mt (4.52 mt) and rapeseed/mustard at 5.53 mt (5.79 mt). Cottonseed end stocks are seen up at 1.33 mt (1.12 mt), that of palm kernel at 0.24 mt (0.22 mt), sunflower at 2.37 mt (1.98 mt) and soyabean at 91.10 mt (86.55 mt).
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...