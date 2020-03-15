Speculative froth vanishing as gold starts to melt

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Cool, compact and capable smartphone
The successor to the popular M30 has retained the best features and specs, while improving on the rest
Contrary to wild predictions of an imminent rally towards $2,000 a troy ounce, gold actually lost significant value last week as part of the overall global market meltdown. For gold, this was the second slide in two weeks. The rapid spread of the dreaded coronavirus (Covid-19) and its disastrous impact on economic activities have cast a long shadow on global growth.
Ironically, the factors that many assume would propel gold higher as a safe haven asset in times of economic uncertainties have not been helpful. Even as there was a bloodbath in the stock markets around the world, the entire precious metals complex — gold, silver, platinum and palladium — melted in a manner not seen in recent times.
Punters’ eternal favourite, gold, lost a whopping 6 per cent, or over $100/oz, to trade at around $ 1,564/oz on Friday versus $1,674/oz a week earlier. The forced selling is attributed to cash requirements to meet margin calls in other markets, especially the equity market. Also, less-committed gold punters are the ones to flee the market at the first sign of trouble.
While die-hard gold bulls were blinded by the dazzling rally, they failed, as they do often, to recognise that the rally was build not on a solid base but on nothing but speculative froth that should sooner, rather than later, give way to reality.
Even an emergency 50 basis point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve failed to provide any marked relief to the yellow metal. In some sense, gold’s latest price decline was not unexpected. (See BL Commentary: ‘Collapsing gold has scope to tumble further’ March 1).
The week beginning Monday, March 16, will be crucial for the market whose focus will remain on the status and progress of the pandemic as well as stimulus measures of governments including further loosening of the monetary policy.
There is expectation that the US Fed will cut interest rates further by at least 25 bps or even possibly 50 bps. In other words, interest rates may tend towards zero. Talks of the possibility of another round of quantitative easing are also making rounds as well as some kind of fiscal stimulus.
If these expectations materialise, they may provide a cushion for gold from further fall which only means in the wake of ultra-accommodative monetary policy there will be more speculative capital flowing into various asset classes including equities and gold.
At the same time, the physical market for gold is enervated. There is clear demand compression. High local prices in China and India, two of world’s largest importers and consumers, discourage jewellery buyers. A lockdown in many Chinese cities and restriction recently imposed in several Indian cities is set to further constrict demand.
Reduced economic activity and possibly even loss of jobs may force some consumers to sell gold rather than buy. In other words, scrap supplies are set to increase.
Success in measures to contain the virus is critical. If decisive evidence comes in the next two months that Covid-19 has been controlled or contained, there is the strong possibility that stock markets and commodity markets will rebound in the second half of the year, especially given the low cost of money. In that event, too, gold is likely to come under downward pressure as its safe haven appeal will wane.
Tagging on to gold, silver lost $1.12/oz last week to trade at $15.74/oz on Friday, while palladium was the worst sufferer, having lost a whopping $720/oz last week to trade at $1,657/oz on Friday.
(The writer is a policy commentator and commodities market specialist. Views are personal)
The successor to the popular M30 has retained the best features and specs, while improving on the rest
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
But India’s TB Programme faces patent barriers
The 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action remains the world’s most progressive blueprint for ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
There could be more volatility going ahead. Keep calm and be disciplined
Action over the next two weeks is critical in deciding the medium-term trajectory
SBI (₹242)On Friday, the stock of SBI made a sharp recovery after falling through the week. The same day, it ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...