Commodities

Spot rubber closes unchanged

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on August 07, 2019 Published on August 07, 2019

Spot rubber closed unchanged following a marginal recovery in global markets on Wednesday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹145.50 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. August contracts weakened to ₹144.67 (145.10) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹104.28 (102.28) at Bangkok. August futures firmed up to ₹128.87 (127.12) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 145.50 (145.50); RSS-5: 142.50 (142.50); ISNR 20: 118 (118) and Latex (60% drc): 96 (96).

Published on August 07, 2019
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coonoor tea auction volume drops