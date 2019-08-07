Spot rubber closes unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged following a marginal recovery in global markets on Wednesday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹145.50 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. August contracts weakened to ₹144.67 (145.10) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹104.28 (102.28) at Bangkok. August futures firmed up to ₹128.87 (127.12) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 145.50 (145.50); RSS-5: 142.50 (142.50); ISNR 20: 118 (118) and Latex (60% drc): 96 (96).