Spot rubber closed unchanged on Monday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹140 a kg, by traders and the Rubber Board. September futures weakened to ₹135.64 (136.12) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). September futures declined to ₹107.18 (110.58) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange. Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 140 (140); RSS-5: 136 (136); ISNR 20: 117 (117) and Latex (60% drc): 100 (100).