Spot rubber closes unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Thursday. RSS 4 continued to remain flat at ₹140 a kg consecutively for the ninth day, according to traders and the Rubber Board. There were no fresh factors to set a definite trend in the market and it lost direction amidst extremely dull volumes. September futures slid to ₹143.04 (143.77) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹112.30 (110.93) per kg at Bangkok. September futures improved to ₹ 111.21 (110.88) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange. Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) : RSS-4: 140 (140); RSS-5: 136 (136); ISNR 20: 113 (113) and Latex (60% drc): 105.50 (105.50).

Published on September 05, 2019
