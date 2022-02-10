Spot rubber continues to fall

Spot rubber continued to rule weak on Thursday. RSS4 dropped to ₹165.00 (165.50) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board.

A leading tyre-maker bought the grade at the prevailing levels during early trading hours but the overall volumes were low due to a decline in arrivals.

"We are almost at the fag end of the peak production season and the arrivals are likely to fall further unless we get some rains for a few more days," an observer said.

The trend continued to remain mixed as ISNR20 improved further on sustained demand and Latex closed unchanged amidst scattered transactions.

"Despite the global economy was hit badly by Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the natural rubber (NR) industry posted a strong recovery in demand with an 8.7 per cent growth in 2021, while the production of NR recorded at 1.7 per cent growth as compared to the previous year. The NR prices have also improved and averaged around $1.68 perkg for TSR-20 grades and $2.17 per kg for RSS-grades during 2021," said the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC).

In futures, the most active February contracts were down 1.26 percent from Wednesday's settlement price to close at ₹164.12 per kg with a volume of 15 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS3 (spot) firmed up to ₹157.78 (155.74) per kg in Bangkok. SMR20 improved to ₹135.76 (134.22) and Latex to ₹114.02 (112.98) per kg in Kualalumpur.

The natural rubber contract for the May 2022 delivery was up 1.12 percent from previous day's settlement price to close at 14.78 Yuan (₹174.28) per kg with a volume of 244,534 lots in daytime trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4: 165.00 (165.50), RSS5: 162.50 (163.00), ISNR20: 160.00 (159.00) and Latex (60% drc): 129.50 (129.50).