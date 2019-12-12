Commodities

Spot rubber continues to remain neutral

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on December 12, 2019 Published on December 12, 2019

Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Thursday. RSS 4 finished flat at Rs 132.00 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade closed steady at Rs 128.00 a kg according to Dealers. The trend was mixed as ISNR 20 and Latex lost ground on buyer resistance while the overall volumes were low lacking quantity buyers and sellers in the local trading houses.

In futures, the December contracts declined to Rs 134.50 (135.00), January to Rs 135.46 (136.35) and February to Rs 137.24 (138.37) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

We maintain our bullish view on prices and expect the market to test 137.50/138.00 levels shortly, said Akshay Agarwal, MD, Acumen Capital. But since the momentum indicators have entered into the overbought territory, a sharp correction should be anticipated in the near term.

RSS 3 (spot) slid to Rs 113.58 (113.62) per kg at Bangkok. The December futures weakened to Rs 114.96 (115.13), January to Rs 114.24 (114.41) and February to Rs 117.08 (117.15) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 132.00 (132.00)

RSS-5: 128.00 (128.00)

ISNR 20: 117.50 (118.50) and Latex (60% drc): 91.00 (91.50)

Published on December 12, 2019
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil prices gain as OPEC revises deficit forecast