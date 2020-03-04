Commodities

Spot rubber continues to remain neutral

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Wednesday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹134.50 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The same closed unchanged at ₹130.50 per kg, according to dealers. The market lost its direction mainly on buyer resistance but it sustained at the quoted levels on supply concerns.

March futures weakened to ₹132.84 (133.30), April to ₹136.21 (136.32) and May to ₹138.39 (138.95) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) dropped to ₹115.75 (116.13) per kg at Bangkok. March futures declined to ₹115.32 (116.83), April to ₹116.48 (118.25) and May to ₹117.57 (120.15) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 134.50 (134.50); RSS-5: 128 (128); ISNR 20: 118 (118) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50).

Published on March 04, 2020
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Virus scare keeps pepper sales tepid