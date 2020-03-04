Spot rubber continues to remain neutral

Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Wednesday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹134.50 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The same closed unchanged at ₹130.50 per kg, according to dealers. The market lost its direction mainly on buyer resistance but it sustained at the quoted levels on supply concerns.

March futures weakened to ₹132.84 (133.30), April to ₹136.21 (136.32) and May to ₹138.39 (138.95) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) dropped to ₹115.75 (116.13) per kg at Bangkok. March futures declined to ₹115.32 (116.83), April to ₹116.48 (118.25) and May to ₹117.57 (120.15) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 134.50 (134.50); RSS-5: 128 (128); ISNR 20: 118 (118) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50).