Spot rubber continues to rule firm

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
Spot rubber continued to rule firm on Tuesday. RSS 4 improved to Rs 132.00 (131.00) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade closed better at Rs 128.00 (127.00) per kg as reported by the Dealers. The absence of quantity sellers and the fresh enquiries from the tyre sector kept the commodity in green during the day. The trend was mixed as latex closed unchanged and ISNR 20 lost marginally on buyer resistance.
In futures, the December contracts improved to Rs 135.02 (134.99), January to Rs 136.65 (135.67) and February to Rs 138.87 (137.49) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).
According to sources, the Pestalotiopsis disease has affected 380,000 ha in Indonesia, 52,000 ha in Thailand and 5,000 ha in Malaysia to date.
The severity of Pestalotiopsis disease outbreak is estimated to scale down between 70 per cent and 90 per cent of productivity in the affected areas of the worst cases and about between 30 per cent and 50 per cent for moderate affected areas.
RSS 3 weakened at its December futures to Rs 115.40 (115.69) and January to Rs 115.01 (115.56) while its February futures firmed up to Rs 117.69 (117.32) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:
RSS-4: 132.00 (131.00)
RSS-5: 128.00 (127.50)
ISNR 20: 118.50 (119.50) and Latex (60% drc): 91.50 (91.50)
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Ashwini Phadnis offers a peek into a fascinating exercise — airlines assigning a unique identity to each of ...
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
Though the MCX Crude contract closed above ₹4,200, the breakout was not decisive
It’s just what your doctor prescribed — stay fit, reduce premium on your health policy
Onion is the Indian voter’s most lethal weapon on the ruling party. We saw this in the ‘onion election’ of ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...