Spot rubber continues to rule weak

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on February 24, 2020 Published on February 24, 2020

Spot rubber continued to rule weak on Monday. RSS 4 dropped to ₹135.50 (136) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade slid to ₹131.50 (132)by dealers. The market opened steady buy lost the initial strength following the declines in domestic futures on ICEX. The trend was mixed as ISNR 20 and Latex finished unchanged while RSS 5 also lost further on buyer resistance.

In futures,March contracts declined to ₹133.61 (135.90) and April to ₹136.49 (138.77) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month March contracts were down by 1.69 % with a volume of 362 lots and total trade value of 485.22 Lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹115.04 (114.86) per kg at Bangkok.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 135.50 (136); RSS-5: 130.50 (131); ISNR 20: 119 (119) and Latex (60% drc): 85.50 (85.50).

