Spot rubber ends flat

Spot rubber finished flat on Friday. RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹140 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board The trend continued to remain mixed as latex improved further on enquiries from the non tyre sector. September futures declined to ₹140.02 (143.04)on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) slid to ₹112.24 (112.30) at Bangkok. September futures weakened to ₹110.50 (111.21)on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg): RSS-4: 140 (140); RSS-5: 136 (136); ISNR 20: 113 (113) and Latex (60% drc): 106.75 (105.50).